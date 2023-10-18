© 2023 WGCU News
Encore: Aubrey Gordon, You Just Need to Lose Weight

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Aubrey Gordon is the co-host of the very popular podcast Maintenance Phase and the author of the 2020 book What We Don’t Talk about When We Talk about Fat.She is a wise, funny, and extremely well-informed voice on anti-fat bias as well as misinformation surrounding weight loss. Now she has written another very important book called You Just Need to Lose Weight and 19 Other Myths about Fat People. She talks to us about harmful, pervasive information around weight, including the alarming new recommendations for childhood weight loss from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

