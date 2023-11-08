© 2023 WGCU News
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Jason Kander, Invisible Storm

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published November 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
Jason Kander was on his way to win a landslide victory for mayor of Kansas City. He’d been mentioned personally by President Obama as a politician who gave Obama hope for the future of the country. But despite his high profile and high-level accomplishments, Kander had been quietly suffering from PTSD since his military service in Afghanistan a decade before. Depression and suicidal thoughts came roaring back, and at last, he asked for help with his mental health. This forced him to drop out of the mayor’s race and step back from many of his responsibilities.

Lucky for us, he kept notes. He has written a memoir calledInvisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD,a very candid exploration of PTSD and the treatment of it.

Buy the book! All proceeds go to support Veterans Community Project.

