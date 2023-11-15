GCL Book Club: Christian Kiefer, The Heart of It All

On this episode, author Christian Kiefer joins us to talk about his new novel THE HEART OF IT ALL. It takes place in a failing rust-belt town in Ohio where the current political climate is dividing residents. Yet these characters—a white family with deep roots, a Black family trying to integrate into the neighborhood, and a Pakistani family who recently bought the one viable factory in town—work together, socialize together, and send their kids to school together, as neighbors do. If you’ve never read Christin Kiefer, you owe it to yourself to pick up this book by one of our best living novelists.

Buy the book!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.