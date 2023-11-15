© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Christian Kiefer, The Heart of It All

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
Author Christian Kiefer
Author Christian Kiefer

On this episode, author Christian Kiefer joins us to talk about his new novel THE HEART OF IT ALL. It takes place in a failing rust-belt town in Ohio where the current political climate is dividing residents. Yet these characters—a white family with deep roots, a Black family trying to integrate into the neighborhood, and a Pakistani family who recently bought the one viable factory in town—work together, socialize together, and send their kids to school together, as neighbors do. If you’ve never read Christin Kiefer, you owe it to yourself to pick up this book by one of our best living novelists.

Buy the book!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry