Miami Book Fair 2023

WGCU's Cary Barbor moderates a panel of four leading novelists, recorded live at the Miami Book Fair.

Pineapple Street: A Novel, JENNIFER JACKSON's debut, follows three women in a one-percenter clan, offering glimpses of their indulgent pleasures, the miles between the haves and have-nots, and the insanity of first love. In IDRA NOVEY’s Take What You Need: A Novel, the parallel lives of Jean and her beloved but estranged stepdaughter, Leah, are revealed after the older woman’s death. In MARY BETH KEANE’s The Half Moon: A Novel, when a blizzard traps a couple in place for a week, he learns shocking news about the woman he loves. And in REBECCA MAKKAI’s I Have Some Questions for You: A Novel, a podcaster revisits her boarding school – and her former roommate’s still unsolved murder.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.