© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

Miami Book Fair 2023

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
Authors Mary Beth Keane, Jenny Jackson, Rebecca Makkai, and Idra Novey with WGCU's Cary Barbor.
Miami Book Fair
Authors Mary Beth Keane, Jenny Jackson, Rebecca Makkai, and Idra Novey with WGCU's Cary Barbor.

WGCU's Cary Barbor moderates a panel of four leading novelists, recorded live at the Miami Book Fair.

Pineapple Street: A Novel, JENNIFER JACKSON's debut, follows three women in a one-percenter clan, offering glimpses of their indulgent pleasures, the miles between the haves and have-nots, and the insanity of first love. In IDRA NOVEY’s Take What You Need: A Novel, the parallel lives of Jean and her beloved but estranged stepdaughter, Leah, are revealed after the older woman’s death. In MARY BETH KEANE’s The Half Moon: A Novel, when a blizzard traps a couple in place for a week, he learns shocking news about the woman he loves. And in REBECCA MAKKAI’s I Have Some Questions for You: A Novel, a podcaster revisits her boarding school – and her former roommate’s still unsolved murder.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry