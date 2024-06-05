© 2024 WGCU News
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Clare Beams, The Garden

By Cary Barbor
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT
Kristi Jan Hoover
Author Clare Beams

Today’s guest is Clare Beams, author of THE GARDEN. In 1948, George and Irene Willard, a couple who has experienced 5 miscarriages, drives up to an isolated house in the Berkshires. A husband and wife duo of doctors greets them, in order to take Irene in and see her through—this time–-a healthy pregnancy. But the doctors’ plans start to go wrong for Irene and some of her fellow patients in the strange, private institution.

The Garden has been described as having shades of Shirley Jackson and Rosemary’s Baby.

