GCL Book Club: John Vercher, Devil is Fine

Our narrator in Devil is Fine is a biracial writer who discovers that he has inherited a former plantation (in the north!). It was passed down through his white mother’s side of his family. This comes right on the heels of him losing his much-loved teenage son. The narrator struggles with what he finds on the plantation, what happens when others get involved, and with his desire to blur the edges of all of it with alcohol and prescription drugs. The book is very funny and poignant.

Influential writers Vercher mentions during the interview:

Mat Johnson

Nafissa Thompson-Spires

James Hannaham

Paul Beatty

Phillip B. Williams

He also names as an inspiration the Randolph College Master of Fine Arts program, where he teaches (and host Cary Barbor is a student).

Buy the book!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

