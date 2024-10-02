GCL Book Club: David Tereshchuk, A Question of Paternity

David Tereshchuk grew up in a small Scottish borderlands town and went on to a glittery media career in London and New York. But perhaps the most compelling story he chased was that of his own background. His mother Hilda had never told him who his father was. When Tereshchuk reached his 50s, his mother threw him a few clues about his father’s identity. But were they true? Or just red herrings to throw him off the trail? He would need all his investigative skills to find out. In the process, he produced this compelling memoir, A Question of Paternity.

