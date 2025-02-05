© 2025 WGCU News
Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Bonnie Jo Campbell, The Waters

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:38 PM EST
Author Bonnie Jo Campbell
author photo, Fran Dwight
Author Bonnie Jo Campbell

In this episode, we have the great privilege of hearing from novelist Bonnie Jo Campbell. Her latest novel is The Waters. Set in a swamp in Michigan, The Waters follows three generations of women. Matriarch Hermine,  who’s known for her healing tonics. Her youngest daughter, Rose Thorn, who is beloved but unreliable. And her granddaughter Donkey, who loves math and spends her days exploring the island, often unsupervised. The book is beautiful and very memorable.

