FGCU jazz musicians perform live in studio

Musicians studying under the Florida Gulf Coast University Bower School of Music’s Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Robertson join us for an hour of music performed live in the WGCU performance studio! We’ll hear a mix of vocal performances as well as music selections from an instrumental jazz trio. We’ll hear music performed by Michaela Berres (vocals), Camryn Cole (vocals), Matthew Edwards (double bass), Walker Keen (percussion), and Piper Kemmerer (vocals/double bass). The musicians will also perform in a jazz ensemble concert Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. at the Bower School of Music on the FGCU campus. The concert is free and open to the public.