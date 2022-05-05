© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Camerata of Naples chamber orchestra concludes debut season with Mother’s Day concert

Published May 5, 2022
A new chamber orchestra in Southwest Florida called Camerata of Naples will hold the final concert of its debut season on Mother’s Day, May 8. The concert will include the U.S. premiere performance of “Rhapsody on a Theme of Albinoni for Violin, Cello and Harpsichord,” composed by Alexander Goldstein. The composer and filmmaker lives in Naples will attend the concert. Goldstein joins us to explore the piece. We’ll also learn more about this new chamber orchestra with the ensemble’s co-founders violinist Boris Sandler and pianist Bella Gutshtein, who both perform with the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra at Artis-Naples. They’ll both be performing Goldstein’s composition along with the Naples Philharmonic’s principal cellist Adam Satinsky.

If you go:

Camerata of Naples Mother’s Day Concert

Sunday, May 8 at 4 p.m.

St. John’s Episcopal Church
500 Park Shore Dr.
Naples, FL 34103

Call 239-596-8404 to reserve tickets or purchase tickets at the door

John Davis
