ENCORE: FGCU jazz musicians perform live in studio

We listen back to selections from our show from this past spring featuring jazz performed live in studio by musicians studying under the Florida Gulf Coast University Bower School of Music’s Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Robertson. Robertson and his students have performed on past editions of the show, but this episode marked the first time we heard his students performing vocal jazz selections. We’ll hear music performed by Michaela Berres (vocals), Camryn Cole (vocals), Matthew Edwards (double bass), Walker Keen (percussion), Piper Kemmerer (vocals/double bass), and Mason Hunn (piano).