Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

ENCORE: The Swamp Rats perform live in studio

Published June 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Florida phantom folk band the Swamp Rats in the performance studio with precious doggo and band mascot Layla. Their style is “folk with an edge” infusing blues, bluegrass and punk rock influences. Band members Scotty Crow and Andy Starkey.

This episode originally aired Feb. 10, 2022.

We listen back to our episode from February featuring original music recorded live in-studio by the Florida phantom folk duo the Swamp Rats. Their music is “folk with an edge” blending tight vocal harmonies with elements of blues, bluegrass, metal and punk rock. We explore creating music, visual art and touring the American South with band members Scotty Crow (vocals, guitar, cajón) and Andy Starkey (vocals, banjo).

