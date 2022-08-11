Lab Theater of Florida’s production of “Fairview” asks audience to make space for people of color

The Laboratory Theater of Florida in downtown Fort Myers is currently performing the Southwest Florida premiere production of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize winning drama “Fairview.”

The play tackles themes of implicit bias, prejudices, stereotypes, race, surveillance and privilege, but through an innovative and powerful defiance of convention.

The playwright’s broader message is less about exploring the overt racism of avowed white supremacists and more about challenging white liberals in the audience to take a critical look at themselves and to simply make a space for people of color.

We’ll dive deeper into the play in a conversation with the production’s Assistant Director Makayla Davis, actors and cast members Zaria Brown and Tijuanna Clemons, and Laboratory Theater founder and Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach.

