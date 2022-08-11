© 2022 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Lab Theater of Florida’s production of “Fairview” asks audience to make space for people of color

Published August 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
Keisha (played by Zaria Brown) tries to digest her surroundings in the Laboratory Theater of Florida's production of "Fairview"
Paula Sisk, Laboratory Theater of Florida
Dayton (p[ayed by Robert Barner), Beverly (played by Tijuanna Clemons) and Jasmine's ( played by Simone Farrell) discussions are often comedically animated in the Laboratory Theater of Florida's production of "Fairview."
Paula Sisk, Laboratory Theater of Florida
(from left to right) Mack ( played by Bradley Santos), Suze (played by Nova Rae), Bets (played by Misha Ritter Polomsky) and Jimbo (played by Todd Miller) watch the action unfold in the Laboratory Theater of Florida's production of "Fairview."
Paula Sisk, Laboratory Theater of Florida

The Laboratory Theater of Florida in downtown Fort Myers is currently performing the Southwest Florida premiere production of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize winning drama “Fairview.”

The play tackles themes of implicit bias, prejudices, stereotypes, race, surveillance and privilege, but through an innovative and powerful defiance of convention.

The playwright’s broader message is less about exploring the overt racism of avowed white supremacists and more about challenging white liberals in the audience to take a critical look at themselves and to simply make a space for people of color.

We’ll dive deeper into the play in a conversation with the production’s Assistant Director Makayla Davis, actors and cast members Zaria Brown and Tijuanna Clemons, and Laboratory Theater founder and Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach.

