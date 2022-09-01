© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
John-Davis-Profile_0.jpg
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Florida Repertory Theatre’s 2022-23 season preview

Published September 1, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
FLRep.jpg

Drama, dark comedy, an Agatha Christie murder mystery, an Oscar Wilde classic, and the music of both Billie Holiday and Johnny Cash are all part of what will take center stage in the Florida Repertory Theatre’s upcoming 25th season.

The theatre company’s artistic director and original founding company member Greg Longenhagen joins us for a preview of what’s in store for audiences.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis gulf coast lifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionFlorida Repertory Theatrelocal theatre
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis