Florida Repertory Theatre’s 2022-23 season preview

Drama, dark comedy, an Agatha Christie murder mystery, an Oscar Wilde classic, and the music of both Billie Holiday and Johnny Cash are all part of what will take center stage in the Florida Repertory Theatre’s upcoming 25th season.

The theatre company’s artistic director and original founding company member Greg Longenhagen joins us for a preview of what’s in store for audiences.

