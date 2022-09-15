“The Exquisite Moving Corpse” film exhibition at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery features a collaboration of more than 60 artists

The Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers is exhibiting a film installation titled “The Exquisite Moving Corpse” through Dec. 10. The project takes its name from the café parlor game created by surrealist artists André Breton, Yves Tanguy, Jacques Prévert and Marcel Duhamel in the 1920s.

The film installation is a collaboration of more than 60 internationally renowned artists, sequentially contributing one minute of film, but only having the final frame of the previous artist’s film to respond to. The project was initiated by internationally renowned artists Chip Lord, Jack Massing, and Sean Miller, who created the first three videos and who each invited 19 other artists to participate. The film project was created over a two-year period starting in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic sent many into isolation.

“The Exquisite Moving Corpse,” premiered at the Archivio Emily Harvey Art Space in Venice, Italy. The Bob Rauschenberg Gallery is among the first venues in the U.S. to present the installation in a gallery setting.

We’ll take a closer look with Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Director Jade Dellinger and initiating and contributing artist Jack Massing.