Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Blues, roots and folk singer/songwriter/guitarist Jon Shain performs live in studio ahead his Saturday concert at the ACMA listening room

Published September 22, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
Photo credit: Jeff Fasano
Blues, roots, and folk singer/songwriter/guitarist Jon Shain performs Sept. 24 at the American Community Music Association listening room in Fort Myers

Award-winning veteran blues, roots, and folk singer/songwriter and guitarist, producer and educator Jon Shain performs live in studio ahead of his concert this Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Americana Community Music Association listening room at All Faiths Unitarian Congregation in Fort Myers. Shain’s style blends piedmont blues finger-style guitar, bluegrass, swing, and ragtime. He’s the 2019 winner of the International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category. He’s released 10 solo studio albums and runs his own recording operation called Good Luck Studio in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He’s performed all over the country and beyond in music ensembles as well as a solo artist. He’s opened shows for John Hiatt, Keb’Mo’, and Little Feat among others. We’ll learn more about this dynamic musician and hear him perform original songs live in studio.

