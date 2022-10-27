© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
John-Davis-Profile_0.jpg
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Opera Naples’ new executive director’s first day on the job came just days after Hurricane Ian

Published October 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
LauraBurns.jpg
Opera Naples
/
Artist Naples new Executive Director Laura Burns

The community-based nonprofit Opera Naples is welcoming new leadership with the appointment of long-time arts advocate and administrator Laura Burns.

Burns’ first day on the job, however, came just days after Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic devastation to Southwest Florida. Opera Naples home, the Wang Opera Center suffered significant flood damage from Ian’s storm surge. Still, Opera Naples is forging ahead with planned productions this performance season including classic favorites like “Romeo et Juliette” and “H.M.S. Pinafore.”

Just ahead of Opera Naples fundraising event “¡Olé! A celebration of Spanish Song,” on Nov. 7, Burns joins us for a look at Opera Naples’ ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, to get a preview of what they have in store for the coming season, and to explore her own life-long passion for the arts and background in arts administration.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis gulf coast lifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionOpera NaplesHurricane Ianopera
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis