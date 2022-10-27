Opera Naples’ new executive director’s first day on the job came just days after Hurricane Ian

The community-based nonprofit Opera Naples is welcoming new leadership with the appointment of long-time arts advocate and administrator Laura Burns.

Burns’ first day on the job, however, came just days after Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic devastation to Southwest Florida. Opera Naples home, the Wang Opera Center suffered significant flood damage from Ian’s storm surge. Still, Opera Naples is forging ahead with planned productions this performance season including classic favorites like “Romeo et Juliette” and “H.M.S. Pinafore.”

Just ahead of Opera Naples fundraising event “¡Olé! A celebration of Spanish Song,” on Nov. 7, Burns joins us for a look at Opera Naples’ ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, to get a preview of what they have in store for the coming season, and to explore her own life-long passion for the arts and background in arts administration.