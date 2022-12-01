SWFL Music Education Center welcomes inaugural class of neurodivergent students in post-secondary music certificate programs

This fall marks the inaugural class of neurodivergent students embarking on two-year and four-year post-secondary music certificate programs through the Southwest Florida Music Education Center. The first-of-its kind center provides comprehensive, world-class and career-centered education for serious music students who are neurodivergent and can learn better in an academic environment that’s structured differently from traditional instructional methodologies.

Curriculum for the music certificate programs was created in collaboration with the Berklee Institute for Accessible Arts Education through an approach that combines evidence-based practices in arts education with evidence-based practices in special education.

The Southwest Florida Music Education Center held a ribbon-cutting celebration, Nov. 7, to debut its newly renovated facility at Artis-Naples. Plans are in the works to open a permanent campus by the fall of 2024. We learn more about the center’s mission in a conversation with Executive Director Jennifer Clark, recorded on location.