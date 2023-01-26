© 2023 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Violinist Gil Shaham performs with the Southwest Florida Symphony

By John Davis
Published January 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST
Grammy-winning violinist Gil Shaham performs Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Violin Concerto in G Minor with the Southwest Florida Symphony at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Saturday, Jan. 28

Grammy Award-winning violinist Gil Shaham performs with the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. In the symphony’s first Masterworks concert this season, Shaham will perform Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 80. We explore the concerto and compelling life story of Coleridge-Taylor in a conversation with Southwest Florida Symphony Artistic and Music Director Maestro Radu Paponiu and the symphony’s Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle. We also take a deeper dive into the music and historical context of other pieces on Saturday’s concert program including the overture to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.

