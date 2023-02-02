© 2023 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

“Wonder Woman of Jazz” Gunhild Carling to perform at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

By John Davis
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
Courtesy of Gunhild Carling via www.gunhildcarling.net
Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, dancer, band leader, and composer Gunhild Carling performs Feb. 24 at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

Multi-instrumentalist, singer, dancer, band leader, and composer Gunhild Carling will perform Friday, Feb. 24 in the Grand Atrium of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center as part of the center’s “Jazzy Nights” music series.

Carling is a world-famous jazz star dubbed the “Wonder Woman of Jazz” and “Sweden’s Queen of Swing.” She performs on an impressive number of instruments, switching seamlessly from one to another in the same performance, and sometimes playing multiple instruments simultaneously.

She tours all over the world and vides of her high-energy performances have garnered tens of millions of views online. Some of her most popular video performances have come through her work with Scott Bradlee’s popular Postmodern Jukebox performances characterized by genre-bending covers of popular songs. Her latest album, “Good Evening Cats!” was recently released and is available for streaming on platforms including Spotify and Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Ahead of her show in Fort Myers, we talk with Carling about her remarkable musical upbringing, her affinity for American jazz music from the 1920s and 30s, and her approach to performing and composing new music.

John Davis
