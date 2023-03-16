© 2023 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Three Song Stories throwback featuring FGCU Journalism professor and author Lyn Millner

By John Davis
Published March 16, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
We listen back to one of the very first episodes of the WGCU podcast “Three Song Stories,” featuring Florida Gulf Coast University professor and founder of the school’s Journalism program Lyn Millner.

Millner’s episode of the podcast was the third ever to drop in 2018. Millner is author of the book, “The Allure of Immortality: An American Cult, a Florida Swamp, and a Renegade Prophet,” about the Koreshans of Estero.

Millner, along with fellow author Jeff Guinn will give a presentation Thursday, March 16 moderated by WGCU’s John Davis titled, “Linking the Koreshans of Estero to David Koresh.” Guinn’s latest book is titled, “Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage.” In their presentation, Millner and Guinn will highlight new evidence providing proof of a connection between the ideology of Koreshan Unity founder Cyrus Teed and the ideas of David Koresh, who led the Branch Davidians in Waco, TX. The presentation takes place in Edwards Hall on the FGCU campus from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

