High Lonesome Sound showcases local musicians performing their original music

Southwest Florida can provide ample opportunities for professional musicians to earn a living performing before packed crowds at venues throughout the region.

These audiences often love to hear familiar and popular tunes, but when it comes to finding audiences receptive to hearing a talented local musician performing their original compositions, that’s another story.

In an effort to elevate the craft of songwriting, Claire Liparulo created “High Lonesome Sound.” It’s a reoccurring event showcasing the original work of some of Southwest Florida’s best singer/songwriters in a supportive setting of active and engaged listeners.

The next round of High Lonesome Sound comes up next Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. at Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral. The event will feature the original music of Sarah Hadeka, Tyler Kluesner, Carling Witt, and Rick Setser.

Liparulo, who also serves as frontwoman of the nationally touring reggae, soul and ska band The Freecoasters, has a new album of original music coming up in April called, “The Cost.” Liparulo joins us in studio to discuss High Lonesome Sound and to preview her new album. We’re also joined by

Southwest Florida musician and producer Caleb Neff. He’s lead singer of the Southern rock band Rosaline and owner of Juniper Recording in Cape Coral. Rosaline performs Saturday, March 25 from 7 – 10 p.m. at Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. In addition to being featured in the inaugural round of High Lonesome Sound, Neff has also worked to feature local musicians’ original songs through a series of recordings made in an empty backyard pool called “In the Pool.”