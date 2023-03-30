© 2023 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Theatre Conspiracy to deliver final performances of the poignant comedic play “The Hatmaker’s Wife”

By John Davis
Published March 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
HatmakersWifePhoto.jpg
Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy
(from left) Actors Joanne Hailey, Scott Thompson, and Jim Yarnes in Theatre Conspiracy's current production of "The Hatmaker's Wife"

Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers will deliver the final performances in it’s production of the comedy “The Hatmaker’s Wife,” March 30 -31. Playwright Lauren Yee weaves a story that’s equal parts whimsical and poignant. Audiences are first met with a woman moving into a new home with her boyfriend, and before long, the walls of the home itself begin to reveal to her the story of its former tenants. As the plot unfolds, themes of marriage, family, aging, death, friendship, illness and love take center stage along with the cast. We’ll learn more about the play in a conversation with two this production’s actors: Joann Haley and Jim Yarnes.

John Davis
