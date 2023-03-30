Theatre Conspiracy to deliver final performances of the poignant comedic play “The Hatmaker’s Wife”

Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers will deliver the final performances in it’s production of the comedy “The Hatmaker’s Wife,” March 30 -31. Playwright Lauren Yee weaves a story that’s equal parts whimsical and poignant. Audiences are first met with a woman moving into a new home with her boyfriend, and before long, the walls of the home itself begin to reveal to her the story of its former tenants. As the plot unfolds, themes of marriage, family, aging, death, friendship, illness and love take center stage along with the cast. We’ll learn more about the play in a conversation with two this production’s actors: Joann Haley and Jim Yarnes.