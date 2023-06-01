ENCORE: The Alliance for the Arts presents an exhibit of works by abstract painter Margaret Schnebly Hodge

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is presenting a solo exhibition of works by Florida-based abstract painter Margaret Schnebly Hodge titled “Bits and Pieces: The Realm of Creation.” Hodge’s art has tended to draw on her interest in existential themes. Works in this new show reflect an exploration of how the cerebral cortex of the human brain synthesizes bits and pieces of memory.

The exhibition runs through June 9. We listen back to our previous in-studio for a conversation with the artist about her work, what inspires her art, and insights into her creative process.