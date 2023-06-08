© 2023 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Laboratory Theater produces world premiere production of “Save Hamlet”

By John Davis
Published June 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
SaveHamletLogo.jpg
"Save Hamlet" actors Chloe Elliott-Chan (Bernadette, Jania Boucher (Marcella), Guinevere Bortnicker Kiniry (Horatia), Eileen Little (Ophelia), and Ariana Millan (Francesca)
Actor Steven Coe plays the title role in Laboratory Theater of Florida's world premiere production of "Save Hamlet"
The Laboratory Theater of Florida in Fort Myers is currently mounting the world premiere production of playwright Mark Harvey Levine’s “Save Hamlet.” The National New Play Exchange has called the comedic parody, “Shakespeare’s famous play, but funnier and less murder-y.”

We take a closer look at the play and preview what Lab Theater has in store for the summer and its upcoming 15th season in a conversation with the production’s director Madelaine Weymouth and Lab Theater founder and artistic director Annette Trossbach.

If you go:

Laboratory Theater of Florida’s world premiere production of “Save Hamlet”

1634 Woodford Ave. Fort Myers, 33901

Performance dates: June 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 24 @ 8 pm

June 11, 18 @ 2 pm

*June 22 performance will be sensory friendly

For tickets visit www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com or call the box office: 239-218-0481

