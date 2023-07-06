ENCORE: Alliance for the Arts hosts a retrospective exhibition works by nonagenarian artist Joan Sonnenberg

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is hosting a retrospective exhibition of works by acclaimed Naples-based artist Joan Brechin Sonnenberg through July 29. Now, at the age of 92, Sonnenberg continues her daily art practice, which has been a life-long passion. Her vibrant, large-scale works often involve overlapping layers of geometric patterns, achieved through multiple reverse-etching processes.

She also creates portraits, often portraying street people. Inspiration for her works often comes from everyday objects and scenes many of us fail to notice like decaying worn objects, dumpsters, or wall graffiti. In her own words, Sonnenberg strives “to convey the harmonious coexistence of abstraction and realism, transcending and encompassing both doctrines.”

We listen back to our June conversation with the artist recorded just ahead of the opening reception of “Joan Sonnenberg: A Retrospective,” during which we explore her work, her inspirations, and artistic passion over the decades.