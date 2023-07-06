© 2023 WGCU News
ENCORE: Alliance for the Arts hosts a retrospective exhibition works by nonagenarian artist Joan Sonnenberg

By John Davis
Published July 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
Naples-based artist Joan Sonnenberg in the WGCU "Gulf Coast Life" studio with host John Davis
1 of 4  — Joan and John.jpg
Naples-based artist Joan Sonnenberg in the WGCU "Gulf Coast Life" studio with host John Davis
2 of 4  — Joan Sonnenberg Graphic.jpg
"Surf and Turf" by Joan Sonnenberg, Mixed Media on Arches, c. 2015
3 of 4  — 5 Joan Sonnenberg SurfAndTurf (1).jpg
"Surf and Turf" by Joan Sonnenberg, Mixed Media on Arches, c. 2015
"Hit the Skids" by Joan Sonnenbeg, Mixed Media on Arches, c. 2000
4 of 4  — 4 Joan Sonnenberg HitTheSkids.jpg
"Hit the Skids" by Joan Sonnenbeg, Mixed Media on Arches, c. 2000

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is hosting a retrospective exhibition of works by acclaimed Naples-based artist Joan Brechin Sonnenberg through July 29. Now, at the age of 92, Sonnenberg continues her daily art practice, which has been a life-long passion. Her vibrant, large-scale works often involve overlapping layers of geometric patterns, achieved through multiple reverse-etching processes.

She also creates portraits, often portraying street people. Inspiration for her works often comes from everyday objects and scenes many of us fail to notice like decaying worn objects, dumpsters, or wall graffiti. In her own words, Sonnenberg strives “to convey the harmonious coexistence of abstraction and realism, transcending and encompassing both doctrines.”

We listen back to our June conversation with the artist recorded just ahead of the opening reception of “Joan Sonnenberg: A Retrospective,” during which we explore her work, her inspirations, and artistic passion over the decades.

