Artis-Naples announces full 2023-24 visual and performing arts season offerings

This month, Artis-Naples announced full plans for the coming 2023-2024 season. The unifying theme of this year’s visual and performing arts offerings is “Artistic Senses – See, Hear, Taste,” and seeks to transcend the boundaries between artistic disciples in a way that engages the senses on multiple levels.

The robust season includes masterworks, pops, jazz, chamber music, and a Broadway series, visual art exhibitions at the Baker Museum, and the 15th annual Naples International Film Festival. Visiting performers will include violinist Blake Pouliot, saxophonist Jess Gillam, actress and vocalist Megan Hilty, and author and humorist David Sedaris among others.

This will mark the first season with Alexander Shelley serving as Artistic and Music Director Designate.

February 2024 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the premiere of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and Gershwin offerings will be prominent throughout the season and across artistic mediums.

We’ll get a preview of the upcoming season with Artis-Naples CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen.