New music from the Southwest Florida-based rock band Rosaline

The Southwest Florida-based rock band Rosaline is fresh off a summer tour and celebrating the release of their newest single, “Heartbreakin” with a performance Oct. 6 at Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral at 8 p.m. The show will also feature performances with other notable musicians from the region including Claire Liparulo, Rick Setser, Hunter McDaniel and the first ever live performance by Peter & The End.

Ahead of the performance, we catch up with Rosaline front man and owner of Juniper Recording Caleb Neff, who will perform live in studio.