Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

New music from the Southwest Florida-based rock band Rosaline

By John Davis
Published October 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
Jesi Cason Photography

The Southwest Florida-based rock band Rosaline is fresh off a summer tour and celebrating the release of their newest single, “Heartbreakin” with a performance Oct. 6 at Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral at 8 p.m. The show will also feature performances with other notable musicians from the region including Claire Liparulo, Rick Setser, Hunter McDaniel and the first ever live performance by Peter & The End.

Ahead of the performance, we catch up with Rosaline front man and owner of Juniper Recording Caleb Neff, who will perform live in studio.

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis gulf coast lifeGulf Coast Life Arts Editionlocal musicRocksouthern rocklive music
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
John Davis
