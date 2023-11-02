Marcus Roberts Trio joins the Southwest Florida Symphony for a celebration of works by iconic American composers

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s 2023-24 season continues with the first concert of this season’s Masterworks Series celebrating well-known works by iconic American composers Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein and John Williams.

The Marcus Roberts Trio will join the symphony as guest artists performing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” ahead of next year’s centennial celebration of the work.

We’ll get a preview of the program, including historical context behind some of the featured compositions in a conversation with Southwest Florida Symphony Maestro and Music Director Radu Paponiu and the symphony’s Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle.