DEVO co-founder Bob Lewis to deliver a lecture/reading at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at FSW

Co-founder and original band member of the new wave band DEVO, Bob Lewis, is in Fort Myers to deliver an ArtSPEAK@FSW lecture, reading and Q&Q event in conjunction with an exhibition now at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic band. The exhibition titled, “DEVO 5-0: The Beginning was the End – A Fiftieth Anniversary Tribute to The De-Evolution Band” runs through Dec. 9. The exhibit was curated by Rauschenberg Gallery Director Jade Dellinger, who is also co-author of “The Beginning Was the End: Devo in Ohio,” which serves as a definitive account of the band’s early history.

In addition to writing and performing music, Lewis is a poet who studied under life-long friend and Black Mountain poet Ed Dorn and British poet Eric Mottram, among others. Lewis and Dellinger join Gulf Coast Life live in studio ahead of the Nov. 9 ArtSPEAKS@FSW event from 7 – 8:30 p.m.