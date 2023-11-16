Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar live in studio

Since 2006, Opera Naples has given Southwest Florida residents access to world-class performances by internationally-acclaimed artists. Despite significant storm surge damage to the Wang Opera Center wrought by Hurricane Ian in 2022, Opera Naples’ has been forging ahead.

Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar joins us live in studio to highlight the opera company’s upcoming performance offerings including the Winter Dreams Gala on Dec. 6, performances of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Iolanthe” Feb. 10 – 11, and the Fourth Annual Festival Under the Stars at Cambier Park in March.

Tebar, who also serves as Principal Conductor in association with the Orquesta de Valencia, is one of the leading Spanish conductors of his generation. His many honors include being awarded the Cross of Officer of the Order of Mérito Civil by His Majesty, the King of Spain Felipe VI. We’ll also learn more about Tebar’s musical background.