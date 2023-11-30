Alliance for the Arts hosts the 5th annual Arts on Tap

Live music, premiere craft brewers, and local food trucks converge on the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers, Friday, Dec. 1 for the nonprofit’s fifth annual “Arts on Tap,” fundraiser celebration.

The event will include tastings from participating craft brewers and live music from Florida-based singer/songwriter JJ Grey & Mofro. Tampa-based Damon Fowler & Friends will be the opening music act.

Thursday, Nov. 30 marks the opening reception of a new exhibition in the Alliance’s main gallery titled, “Small Works Off the Walls.”

We highlight these events in a conversation with Alliance for the Arts Executive Director Molly Rowan-Deckart, who also talks about plans in store for the Bloom and Wallace Digital Arts Lab, future events through the Art House Cinema series, and the latest Arts and Economic Prosperity study, set for release Dec. 13.