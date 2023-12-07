SCCF and Players Circle Theater team up for a night of climate change-themed performances

The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is partnering with Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers to perform a series of short plays centered on the climate crisis. The performances are part of a global festival of short plays through Climate Change Theatre Action which has been highlighting the role arts and culture play in addressing the climate crisis since their first festival in 2015.

The initiative includes performances of eight plays from playwrights all over the world from a collection called “All Good Things Must Begin,” after which SCCF will lead a community conversation with the audience and a panel of climate experts.

Performances will be Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Players Circle Theater and Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at SCCF’s Bailey Homestead on Sanibel Island. Ahead of next week’s performances, we learn more in a conversation with Players Circle Theater co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Carrie Lund Cacioppo, SCCF Environmental Policy Director Matt DePaolis, and actor John McKerrow.