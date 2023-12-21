© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

2023 Year End Music Review

By John Davis
Published December 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST
(from left) Sheena Brook, Caleb Neff (photo by Jesi Cason Photography), Claire Liparulo, and Sara Douga
(from left) Sheena Brook, Caleb Neff (photo by Jesi Cason Photography), Claire Liparulo, and Sara Douga

As we approach the start of a new year, we’re listening back to some of the original songs and conversation with some of the talented musicians featured on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition in 2023. The episode includes music from Southwest Florida-based singer/songwriter Claire Liparulo, who is also frontwoman of the reggae, soul and ska band The Freecoasters. Her latest album “The Cost” dropped earlier this year. We’ll also hear a single that dropped this year from singer/songwriter Sheena Brook, EPs from Nashville based Cajun-Country artist Sara Douga, and original tunes performed live in studio by frontman of the rock and roll band Rosaline, Caleb Neff.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast Life Arts EditionGulf Coast LifeMusic Reviewsinger/songwriterlocal musicCaleb NeffClaire LiparuloSheena Brook
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Singer/Songwriters Sheena Brook and Sara Douga perform at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center
  2. High Lonesome Sound showcases local musicians performing their original music
  3. New music from the Southwest Florida-based rock band Rosaline
  4. The Freecoasters Perform Live in Studio!
  5. Claire Liparulo
  6. Singer/Songwriter Claire Liparulo Performs Live in Studio!
  7. Live Music from Rosaline!
  8. Caleb Neff
  9. Sheena Brook
  10. Sheena Brook Performs Live in Studio!
  11. Sheena Brook Performs at First “Music on the Mound”