2023 Year End Music Review

As we approach the start of a new year, we’re listening back to some of the original songs and conversation with some of the talented musicians featured on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition in 2023. The episode includes music from Southwest Florida-based singer/songwriter Claire Liparulo, who is also frontwoman of the reggae, soul and ska band The Freecoasters. Her latest album “The Cost” dropped earlier this year. We’ll also hear a single that dropped this year from singer/songwriter Sheena Brook, EPs from Nashville based Cajun-Country artist Sara Douga, and original tunes performed live in studio by frontman of the rock and roll band Rosaline, Caleb Neff.