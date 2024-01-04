© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Southwest Florida Symphony features violinist Charles Yang in first concert of 2024

By John Davis
Published January 4, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST
Grammy award-winning violinist, vocalist, composer, arranger, songwriter and collaborator Charles Yang performs with the Southwest Florida Symphony on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2024 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
The Southwest Florida Symphony kicks off the new year, Jan. 6, with the second concert in this season’s Masterworks series.

The concert program includes some highly recognizable pieces, a contemporary piece by Pulitzer Prize winning American composer Caroline Shaw, and perhaps one of the most well-known works in the symphony orchestra repertoire: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

The concert also features soloist Charles Yang. The Grammy award-winning violinist, vocalist, composer, arranger, songwriter and collaborator, has performed as a soloist with major orchestras all over the U.S., Europe, Brazil, Russia, China and Taiwan and is a member of the multi-genre string band “Time for Three” as a violinist and lead vocalist. Yang will perform unique interpretations of The Animals, “House of the Rising Sun,” and the Beatles, “Blackbird.”

Ahead of the concert we get a preview and exploring insights into the concert program in a conversation with Southwest Florida Symphony Maestro and music & artistic director Radu Paponiu as well as the symphony’s Community Outreach ambassador Robert Van Winkle.

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
