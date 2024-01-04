Southwest Florida Symphony features violinist Charles Yang in first concert of 2024
The Southwest Florida Symphony kicks off the new year, Jan. 6, with the second concert in this season’s Masterworks series.
The concert program includes some highly recognizable pieces, a contemporary piece by Pulitzer Prize winning American composer Caroline Shaw, and perhaps one of the most well-known works in the symphony orchestra repertoire: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.
The concert also features soloist Charles Yang. The Grammy award-winning violinist, vocalist, composer, arranger, songwriter and collaborator, has performed as a soloist with major orchestras all over the U.S., Europe, Brazil, Russia, China and Taiwan and is a member of the multi-genre string band “Time for Three” as a violinist and lead vocalist. Yang will perform unique interpretations of The Animals, “House of the Rising Sun,” and the Beatles, “Blackbird.”
Ahead of the concert we get a preview and exploring insights into the concert program in a conversation with Southwest Florida Symphony Maestro and music & artistic director Radu Paponiu as well as the symphony’s Community Outreach ambassador Robert Van Winkle.