Sarasota artist Kim McAninch exhibit “It Makes Me Wonder” at the Alliance for the Arts

Sarasota-based artist Kim McAninch now has a solo exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers titled “It Makes Me Wonder.” McAninch is an award-winning expressionist painter, who previously enjoyed a career as a surface pattern designer. Her work is often marked by a striking use of color and a harmonious balance of figuration and abstraction. The title of the exhibition is indicative of McAninch’s own curiosity about the personal experiences that those who see her work will add to each painting.

McAninch joins us in studio to talk about the exhibition, her background, and her creative process.