Fort Myers artist Ananda War’s first solo exhibition comes to DAAS CO-OP Gallery
1 of 6 — Couch Covers.jpg
"Couch Covers" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
2 of 6 — Ian in Memory.jpg
"Ian in Memory" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
3 of 6 — IS.jpg
"IS" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
4 of 6 — Daruma.jpg
"Daruma" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
5 of 6 — Perspectives.jpg
"Perspectives" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
6 of 6 — DRAW.jpg
"DRAW" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War holds her first solo exhibition titled “IS,” at DAAP CO-OP Art Gallery & Gifts. War describes her visual art style as “illustrative surrealism.” Works in the show present “surreal visions, memories and inspirational messages of ink, paint and experience.”
War is also a highly sought-after tattoo artist and owner of the Light Hand Tattoo & Healing Arts studio in Fort Myers. The exhibition runs Feb. 2 through Feb. 25. Ahead of an opening reception Friday evening, War joins us in studio to talk about her creative process, her art, and its connection to the metaphysical.