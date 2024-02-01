© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Fort Myers artist Ananda War’s first solo exhibition comes to DAAS CO-OP Gallery

By John Davis
Published February 1, 2024 at 9:56 AM EST
"Couch Covers" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
1 of 6  — Couch Covers.jpg
"Couch Covers" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
"Ian in Memory" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
2 of 6  — Ian in Memory.jpg
"Ian in Memory" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
"IS" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
3 of 6  — IS.jpg
"IS" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
"Daruma" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
4 of 6  — Daruma.jpg
"Daruma" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
"Perspectives" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
5 of 6  — Perspectives.jpg
"Perspectives" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
"DRAW" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War
6 of 6  — DRAW.jpg
"DRAW" by Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War

Fort Myers-based artist Ananda War holds her first solo exhibition titled “IS,” at DAAP CO-OP Art Gallery & Gifts. War describes her visual art style as “illustrative surrealism.” Works in the show present “surreal visions, memories and inspirational messages of ink, paint and experience.”

War is also a highly sought-after tattoo artist and owner of the Light Hand Tattoo & Healing Arts studio in Fort Myers. The exhibition runs Feb. 2 through Feb. 25. Ahead of an opening reception Friday evening, War joins us in studio to talk about her creative process, her art, and its connection to the metaphysical.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionDAAS CO-OP Art GalleryArts & CultureSurrealism
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis