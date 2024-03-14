Southwest Florida Symphony showcases its own concertmaster as featured soloist in Masterworks Concert

The Southwest Florida Symphony will showcase the orchestra’s concertmaster Orin Laursen in a March 16 performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major. Ahead of the performance Laursen joins us to talk about his musical background. He’s written his own cadenza for the upcoming performance.

Maestro Radu Paponiu and Southwest Florida Symphony Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle also return the program to explore other works in the upcoming Masterworks concert including Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D major and an unconventional work by Grammy-nominated composer Anna Clyne called “Restless Oceans,” that premiered at the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, where conductor Marin Alsop was recognized for her work to champion diversity in music.