Ghostbird Theatre to perform play “Artificial Genesis” written by generative Artificial Intelligence

What if the end of the world is brought about by artificial general intelligence?

That question lies at the heart of the new play “Artificial Genesis,” which will be performed by the Southwest Florida-based Ghostbird Theatre Company on May 17, 18, 24 and 25 at a yet to be determined location.

The play was written using GPT-4.5 Turbo, which is a newer and more advanced version of the generative AI model Chat GPT.

Florida Gulf Coast University theater professor and Ghostbird Theatre Artistic Director Barry Cavin writes, “Its performance will exist in the tension between the most human of arts and its most inhuman counterpoint. The play chooses as its theme the end of the world brought about by artificial general intelligence. So, it is a play by and about AI, performed by and for humans.”

Barry Cavin is directing this production of “Artificial Genesis.” He joins us to take a deeper dive into the play along with his son, Emory Cavin.

Emory is responsible for the AI interface design and programming that guided the AI-generated play.