Cellist Sterling Elliot performs as guest soloist with the Southwest Florida Symphony

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s final Masterworks series concert of the 2023-2024 season will feature guest cellist Sterling Elliot performing Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme.” The program for the Saturday, April 13 performance also includes a performance of Taiwanese composer Ke-chia Chen’s new work “Ebbs and Flows,” which she describes as a symphonic documentary.

The symphony will also be performing Shostakovich’s beloved “Symphony No. 5 in D minor,” which is steeped in the context of the Soviet Union’s turbulent history. We’ll take a deeper dive into the program, performers, composers, and relevant context of the works being performed in a conversation with Southwest Florida Symphony Artistic and Music Director Maestro Radu Paponiu.