Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Cellist Sterling Elliot performs as guest soloist with the Southwest Florida Symphony

By John Davis
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:29 AM EDT
Cellist Sterling Elliot will perform Tchaikovsky's "Variations on a Rococo Theme" with the Southwest Florida Symphony during their final Masterworks concert of the 2023-2024 season on Saturday, April 13.
Nan Melville
The Southwest Florida Symphony’s final Masterworks series concert of the 2023-2024 season will feature guest cellist Sterling Elliot performing Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme.” The program for the Saturday, April 13 performance also includes a performance of Taiwanese composer Ke-chia Chen’s new work “Ebbs and Flows,” which she describes as a symphonic documentary.

The symphony will also be performing Shostakovich’s beloved “Symphony No. 5 in D minor,” which is steeped in the context of the Soviet Union’s turbulent history. We’ll take a deeper dive into the program, performers, composers, and relevant context of the works being performed in a conversation with Southwest Florida Symphony Artistic and Music Director Maestro Radu Paponiu.

John Davis
