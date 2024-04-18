© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

“Divergent Inspiration” exhibition coming to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center features art by STARability Foundation participants

By John Davis
Published April 18, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
Artist Maria Collier with STARability participant Maria bringing some vibrant Latin color to the exhibit.
1 of 5  — STAR Artist 2.jpg
Artist Maria Collier with STARability participant Maria bringing some vibrant Latin color to the exhibit.
Zee Anna Photography
Local artist Nick Rapp and STARability participant Jack being inspired by aliens
2 of 5  — STAR Artist 1.jpg
Local artist Nick Rapp and STARability participant Jack being inspired by aliens
Zee Anna Photography
STARability participant Avery working on her van Gogh inspired piece.
3 of 5  — STAR Artist 3.jpg
STARability participant Avery working on her van Gogh inspired piece
Zee Anna Photography
STARability participant Molly was inspired by Disney in her collaboration with Artist Matt "Mully" Mulhern.
4 of 5  — STAR Artist 4.jpg
STARability participant Molly was inspired by Disney in her collaboration with Artist Matt “Mully” Mulhern
Zee Anna Photography
Naples Muralist Marcus Zotter joined STAR artists for an exhibit workshop
5 of 5  — STAR Artist 5.jpg
Naples Muralist Marcus Zotter joined STAR artists for an exhibit workshop
Zee Anna Photography

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center will host an inclusive group exhibition of works by STARability Foundation participants titled “Divergent Inspiration.” For four decades, STARability has been serving the needs of kids and young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities through a comprehensive scope of results-driven programs focused on education, social engagement, job training, teamwork, community involvement and more.

Space-themed works in the exhibition are available for sale and were all created in art classes through STARability’s Trailblazer Academy, Jr. Trailblazer Academy, and STAR Connections programs. The show opens May 3, and runs through May 30.

Earlier this month, STARability announced a game-changing leadership gift of $5 million from philanthropist, entrepreneur, and civic leader Tom Golisano. We will hear from STARability CEO Karen Govern about the art exhibition, plans for expansion, and the foundation’s work, mission, and history.

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition
