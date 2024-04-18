“Divergent Inspiration” exhibition coming to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center features art by STARability Foundation participants

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center will host an inclusive group exhibition of works by STARability Foundation participants titled “Divergent Inspiration.” For four decades, STARability has been serving the needs of kids and young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities through a comprehensive scope of results-driven programs focused on education, social engagement, job training, teamwork, community involvement and more.

Space-themed works in the exhibition are available for sale and were all created in art classes through STARability’s Trailblazer Academy, Jr. Trailblazer Academy, and STAR Connections programs. The show opens May 3, and runs through May 30.

Earlier this month, STARability announced a game-changing leadership gift of $5 million from philanthropist, entrepreneur, and civic leader Tom Golisano. We will hear from STARability CEO Karen Govern about the art exhibition, plans for expansion, and the foundation’s work, mission, and history.