© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival features more than 90 films, including “In Fidelity” starring SNL alum Chris Parnell

By John Davis
Published May 2, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
Actor Chris Parnell stars in the unconventional love storm film "In Fidelity," which will be screened at the 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival on May 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.
Actor Chris Parnell stars in the unconventional love storm film "In Fidelity," which will be screened at the 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival on May 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

The 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival kicks off May 22 with red carpet reception at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center and a screening of the film “Hellbent on Boogie,” which was shot entirely in Florida.

Over the course of the five-day event, May 22-26, more than 90 films in a broad array of genres will be screened including an unconventional love story film titled “In Fidelity,” starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Parnell.

Parnell joins us live to explore the film. We’ll also get a broader preview of this year’s offerings from Fort Myers Film Festival Founder Eric Raddatz.

View the official 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival guide and schedule here.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionFort Myers Film FestivalSidney & Berne Davis Art Centerindependent filmsdocumentary filmsfilmmakersfilm festival
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis