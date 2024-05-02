14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival features more than 90 films, including “In Fidelity” starring SNL alum Chris Parnell

The 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival kicks off May 22 with red carpet reception at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center and a screening of the film “Hellbent on Boogie,” which was shot entirely in Florida.

Over the course of the five-day event, May 22-26, more than 90 films in a broad array of genres will be screened including an unconventional love story film titled “In Fidelity,” starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Parnell.

Parnell joins us live to explore the film. We’ll also get a broader preview of this year’s offerings from Fort Myers Film Festival Founder Eric Raddatz.

View the official 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival guide and schedule here.