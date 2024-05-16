Southwest Florida Symphony’s “70s, 80s & 90s Unplugged” concert features Andrew Lipke

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s final concert of the current performance season titled, “70s, 80s & 90s Unplugged” will feature music inspired by the popular MTV Unplugged concert series. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. The program features symphonic arrangements of many of the most iconic songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s including works from Paul McCartney, Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, 10,000 Maniacs, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, The Cranberries, Chris Isaak, and Toad the Wet Sprocket, among others.

Ahead of the performance, we will talk with composer, producer, arranger, conductor, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and music educator Andrew Lipke.

The concert marks the premiere performance of these symphonic arrangements, which were all created by Lipke, who will also serve as maestro and featured performer.