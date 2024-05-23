2nd annual Fringe Fort Myers features one-man show “Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life”

Southwest Florida’s first and only fringe festival “Fringe Fort Myers” returns for its second year. The four-day event running May 30 through June 2 will feature 29 performances on three stages at the Alliance for the Arts and Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

The festival attracts independent, experimental, and alternative performance artists from around the world. The shows will vary widely and include burlesque, a trans-themed cabaret, a brain-bending magic game show, stand-up comedy, and dramatic and inspirational one-person shows.

Fringe Fort Myers founder and organizer Bill Taylor joins us for a preview of this years’ offerings.

Keith Alessi will perform his one-man show "Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjoes Saved My Life" during three performances at the 2nd annual Fringe Fort Myers

We’ll also hear from featured performer Keith Alessi about his multi award-winning show “Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me But Banjoes Saved My Life.” In the performance, Alessi tells the inspiring true story of his own transformation after leaving the high-powered corporate world to follow his passion of learning to play the banjo, and days later receiving cancer diagnosis and a 50 percent chance of surviving a year.