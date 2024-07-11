© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

“A Man of the Decade: An Evening with John Lennon” comes to Players Circle Theater

By John Davis
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers is hosting a production of a new one-man musical drama titled “A Man of the Decade: An Evening with John Lennon.” The show takes audiences back to 1969 as the iconic musician, artist, activist was set to receive one of the most prestigious accolades from the UK press and includes a number of Lennon’s most beloved and memorable songs.

Ahead of opening night, we hear from actor, playwright, musician, director and educator Randy Noojin, who wrote and performs the show. We’ll also hear from Players Circle Theater co-founder and artistic director Bob Cacioppo.

Performances of “A Man of the Decade: An Evening with John Lennon” take place Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m.

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast Life Arts EditionGulf Coast LifePlayers Circle Theaterlocal theatreMusic
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
