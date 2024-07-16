Remembering Dr. Ruth Westheimer

Internationally renowned psychosexual therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer died peacefully, July 12, at the age of 96. Dr. Ruth is best known for her pioneering work fostering open, and nonjudgemental discussions about sexual matters beginning with the now iconic radio program, “Sexually Speaking,” which launched nearly 44 years ago. That show served as a springboard for a decades-long career providing advice and answering caller questions about sex and relationship issues through nationally and internationally syndicated radio and television programs. Her expertise has also been included in newspapers, games, home videos, computer software, and the 45 books she authored or co-authored.

In honor and remembrance of her remarkable life, we listen back to our 2018 conversation with Dr. Ruth, ahead of her visit to Fort Myers to attend the premiere performance of Florida Repertory Theatre’s production of playwright Mark St. Germain’s autobiographical play about her titled “Becoming Dr. Ruth.”

Our conversation explored her escape from Germany during WWII, her work for Planned Parenthood after immigrating to the U.S., the importance of sex education and sexual literacy, as well as her thoughts on topics like pornography and the #metoo movement and more.