Remembering Dr. Ruth Westheimer

FILE - Dr. Ruth Westheimer participates in the "Ask Dr. Ruth" panel during the Hulu presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96. Westheimer died on Friday, July 12, 2024, at her home in New York City, surrounded by her family, according to publicist and friend Pierre Lehu. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Dr. Ruth Westheimer and WGCU's John Davis at the Florida Repertory Theatre's 2018 production of Mark St. Germain's autobiographical play "Becoming Dr. Ruth."
Dr. Ruth Westheimer and WGCU's John Davis at the Florida Repertory Theatre's 2018 production of Mark St. Germain's autobiographical play "Becoming Dr. Ruth."
WGCU's John Davis and Dr. Ruth Westheimer in downtown Fort Myers in Sept. 2018
WGCU's John Davis and Dr. Ruth Westheimer in downtown Fort Myers in Sept. 2018
Internationally renowned psychosexual therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer died peacefully, July 12, at the age of 96. Dr. Ruth is best known for her pioneering work fostering open, and nonjudgemental discussions about sexual matters beginning with the now iconic radio program, “Sexually Speaking,” which launched nearly 44 years ago. That show served as a springboard for a decades-long career providing advice and answering caller questions about sex and relationship issues through nationally and internationally syndicated radio and television programs. Her expertise has also been included in newspapers, games, home videos, computer software, and the 45 books she authored or co-authored.

In honor and remembrance of her remarkable life, we listen back to our 2018 conversation with Dr. Ruth, ahead of her visit to Fort Myers to attend the premiere performance of Florida Repertory Theatre’s production of playwright Mark St. Germain’s autobiographical play about her titled “Becoming Dr. Ruth.”

Our conversation explored her escape from Germany during WWII, her work for Planned Parenthood after immigrating to the U.S., the importance of sex education and sexual literacy, as well as her thoughts on topics like pornography and the #metoo movement and more.

