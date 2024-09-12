© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Blues/roots rock musician Damon Fowler to perform at the Alliance for the Arts

By John Davis
Published September 12, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
Tampa-based blues/roots rock musician Damon Fowler headlines the Alliance for the Arts' Art Is Essential Bash on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Tampa-based blues/roots rock musician Damon Fowler headlines the Alliance for the Arts' Art Is Essential Bash on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Award winning Tampa-based blues and roots rock musician Damon Fowler will perform Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Alliance for the Arts’Art is Essential” bash. Ahead of the concert, we’ll talk with the dynamic singer, songwriter and guitarist and hear selections from his latest studio album “Barnyard Smile.”

The Alliance for the Arts’ “Art Is Essential” campaign is working to secure needed funding after Governor Ron DeSantis, in June, vetoed $32 million in matching state grants for all nonprofit arts organizations in the state that had been approved by the Florida Legislature, adversely impacting more than 600 arts and culture nonprofits statewide.

 
If You Go:

Art Is Essential Bash featuring Damon Fowler

Alliance for the Arts

10091 McGregor Blvd.

Fort Myers, FL 33919

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Show starts at 7 p.m.

Reserve your tickets here.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast Life Arts EditionGulf Coast LifebluesRoots Musiclive musicAlliance for the Arts
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Florida Arts and Culture Organizations reeling after Gov. DeSantis vetoes funding
  2. Blues and Rock Musician Johnny Winter