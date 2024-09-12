Blues/roots rock musician Damon Fowler to perform at the Alliance for the Arts

Award winning Tampa-based blues and roots rock musician Damon Fowler will perform Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Alliance for the Arts’ “Art is Essential” bash. Ahead of the concert, we’ll talk with the dynamic singer, songwriter and guitarist and hear selections from his latest studio album “Barnyard Smile.”

The Alliance for the Arts’ “Art Is Essential” campaign is working to secure needed funding after Governor Ron DeSantis, in June, vetoed $32 million in matching state grants for all nonprofit arts organizations in the state that had been approved by the Florida Legislature, adversely impacting more than 600 arts and culture nonprofits statewide.



If You Go:

Art Is Essential Bash featuring Damon Fowler

Alliance for the Arts

10091 McGregor Blvd.

Fort Myers, FL 33919

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Show starts at 7 p.m.

Reserve your tickets here.