Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Susie Krichbaum solo exhibition “Whispers of the Bayou: Voodoo and Forest Magic” opens at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

By John Davis
Published October 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Southwest Florida artist Susie Krichbaum’s solo exhibition “Whispers of the Bayou: Voodoo and Forest Magic” opens Friday. Oct. 4 at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.
1 of 6  — skeletons.jpg
Southwest Florida-based artist Susie Krichbaum’s first solo exhibition “Whispers of the Bayou: Voodoo and Forest Magic,” opens Friday, Oct. 4 in the Capital Gallery at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. Krichbaum is a self-described “multi-personality artist” who’s become known for the peculiar and sometimes spooky characters she creates through her dolls and sculptures.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 17 and coincides with the annual “Dark Art” juried exhibition in the SBDAC’s Grand Atrium.

Ahead of Friday evening’s opening reception, we hear from Krichbaum in a conversation recorded on location at the SBDAC’s Six Finger Studios about her art, her creative process, and embracing the peculiar. See more of Krichbaum’s pieces through her Facebook artist pages “Peculiar Characters by Susie K,” and “Willow Hollow Woods.”

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionSidney & Berne Davis Art CentersculptureArts & Culture
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
