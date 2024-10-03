Susie Krichbaum solo exhibition “Whispers of the Bayou: Voodoo and Forest Magic” opens at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

Southwest Florida-based artist Susie Krichbaum’s first solo exhibition “Whispers of the Bayou: Voodoo and Forest Magic,” opens Friday, Oct. 4 in the Capital Gallery at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. Krichbaum is a self-described “multi-personality artist” who’s become known for the peculiar and sometimes spooky characters she creates through her dolls and sculptures.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 17 and coincides with the annual “Dark Art” juried exhibition in the SBDAC’s Grand Atrium.

Ahead of Friday evening’s opening reception, we hear from Krichbaum in a conversation recorded on location at the SBDAC’s Six Finger Studios about her art, her creative process, and embracing the peculiar. See more of Krichbaum’s pieces through her Facebook artist pages “Peculiar Characters by Susie K,” and “Willow Hollow Woods.”