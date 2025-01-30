Poet Laureate of the New York Underground Victor Bockris comes to Bob Rauschenberg Gallery for a lecture and book signing

Renowned author, interviewer and photographer Victor Bockris is in Southwest Florida for an ArtSPEAK@FSW lecture and book signing in conjunction with the current exhibition at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery titled “David BRADSHAW & William S. BURROUGHS: Propagation.”

Over a career spanning more than half a century Bockris has interviewed and written about icons stretching from the Beat Generation to the 1970s Punk scene. He’s written biographies of Andy Warhol, Lou Reed, Patti Smith, Keith Richards, Muhammad Ali, John Cale, William S. Burroughs and Bebe Buel among others. He’s written portraits of bands including Blondie, the Velvet Underground, the Ramones to name a few.

We’ll talk with Bockris about his career, his approach to interviewing, and his latest book “The Burroughs-Warhol Connection,” based on a series of four meetings between the legendary author and leading artist of the pop art movement.

If You Go:

Victor BOCKRIS on William S. Burroughs ArtSPEAK@FSW lecture and book-signing event

Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at FSW

Thursday, January 30th, 2025

Doors open at 6pm. The event starts at 6:30 pm.

The event is free, but first-come first-served seating is limited.

Copies of his latest book “The Burroughs-Warhol Connection” (Beatdom, 2024) will be available for sale.