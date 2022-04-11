© 2022 WGCU News
What's in a Restaurant Health Code Inspection?

Published April 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
Health inspectors concerned with the transmission of pathogenic
Have you ever wondered what those restaurant health code reports mean? How they are determined? How much attention you should pay to them? If so, this is the show for you. Our guest today is Fort Myers News Press restaurant critic and food writer Annabelle Tometich, a friend of the show. She is going to dig into restaurant health code inspections for us so we know what is useful information and maybe what info we can let slide by.

Read the latest News-Press restaurant inspection report.

Check the searchable violations database.

Check out Fort Myers on TV! The Food Network's Big Restaurant Bet.

